NORTHPORT - Dr. Leslie Earl Glenn, age 89 of Northport, went home to his Savior on May 30, 2020.

Earl was born on May 1, 1931 in Wetumpka, Alabama to parents, Leslie Edward and Ina Mae Glenn. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Ann Tinsley Glenn, his loving children and grandchildren, and a large community of friends, family, and patients who adored him.

Earl was a graduate of Baylor University and served four years in the United States Air Force as a medic during the Korean War. After his service, Earl attained his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1961. He practiced family medicine for a few years in Vernon, Alabama, but moved his family to Northport in 1965 and opened a practice in Tuscaloosa. Earl retired from private practice in 1991 and worked for the Student Health Services at the University of Alabama for several years. He ended his medical career at the Rheumatology Clinic of Tuscaloosa and retired permanently in December of last year. During his years as a physician, Earl served his community as Tuscaloosa County Coroner in the 1970s and team doctor for the Tuscaloosa County High football team and Northside High, a job he loved and held for 20 years. A true caretaker for all people in need, Earl volunteered his medical services for many years at the Good Samaritan Clinic and on countless mission trips to Peru, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and South Korea. Those blessed by Earl's care found in him a gentle, compassionate, comforting doctor who was concerned for his patients' emotional wellbeing as well as their physical condition. Always ready with a big hug and an easy smile, Earl truly loved his patients, family, and community. He was equally treasured in return, especially by younger patients and physicians who often saw him as a father and mentor.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of General Practice, Tuscaloosa County Medical Society, and Druid City Hospital medical staff, and served four years in the United States Air Force as a Surgical Technician.

Earl had a heart for Christ and the gospel, as well as medicine. He was a long-time member of Northport Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He and his wife, Ann, were one of three couples who founded Grace Church where he was an elder. In addition to his medical mission work, Earl served for nearly 50 years on the board of directors for the mission organization Christ for the World. The world is a better place because of Earl Glenn. He will be deeply missed.

Earl is survived by his wife, Ann Tinsley Glenn; and his children, Pamela Glenn Wiley (Dave), Michelle Elizabeth Glenn, Leslie Glenn Shew, and Michael Earl Glenn (Christy); seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joe Glenn (Lindacele), Peggy Shores, Wayne Glenn (Ann), and Gail Sellers (Tom).

A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. A public celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: Good Samaritan Clinic, Northport Baptist Building Fund or Christ for the World, P.O. Box 3428, Orlando FL 32802.





