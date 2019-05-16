Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Lester "Pee Wee" Sellers Obituary
BROOKWOOD - Lester "Pee Wee" Sellers, age 80, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away May 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tony Boyd officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sellers.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Sellers; son, Lester Roylee Sellers; sisters, Lillie Stripling and Hazel Humphries; brother, J.W. Sellers; grandchildren, Kasey Vines Eaton, Elizabeth Tice, Mary Grace Sellers and Noah Sellers; and great-granddaughter, Molly Eaton.
Lester retired from Drummond Coal Company. He loved farming, his garden and his animals. But, mostly he loved his family. He was a friend to all.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Eaton, Tyler Sullivan, Josh Tice, Jeff Stripling, Rodney Hobbs and Johnny Kizziah.
Special thanks to Lewis and Fay Manderson Cancer Center staff and also to Dr. Anguiano.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019
