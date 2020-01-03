|
MOUNDVILLE - Levan Bishop, age 71, of Moundville, Ala., passed away December 26, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jefferson Chapel CME Church with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020