Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Jefferson Chapel CME Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Jefferson Chapel CME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Levan Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Levan Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Levan Bishop Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Levan Bishop, age 71, of Moundville, Ala., passed away December 26, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jefferson Chapel CME Church with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Levan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -