|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Levice Hill Cook, age 90, of Moundville, Ala., passed away February 11, 2020 at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Raymond Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claudie B. Cook.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Johnson of Greensboro; sisters, Ruth Seale of Greensboro, Shelby Calhoun of Faunsdale and Patrica Dunford of Kennesaw, Ga.; brother, Henry Hill of Center Point; granddaughter, Maggie England of Huntsville; and great-granddaughter, Emery England.
Honorary pallbearers are members of New Hope Baptist Church, Moundville; and staff at Alabama Hospice Care of Tuscaloosa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 671 Co. Rd. 53, Moundville, AL 35474.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 12, 2020