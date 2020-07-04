1/1
Lewis David Blaich Jr.
1926 - 2020
TUSCALOOSA - Lewis David Blaich, Jr., age 94, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 2, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Coaling Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Burkhalter officiating. Time: visitation 1:00pm funeral
Burial will follow in Coaling Baptist Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Monday July 6, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis David Blaich, Sr. and Ethel Elizabeth Sparks Blaich; sisters, Louise Suddeth and Elizabeth Wren; and son-in-law, James Gary Warren, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Self Blaich; daughter, Deborah Warren Poole (Claude); sons, Alan Blaich (Vicki); grandchildren, Chris Blaich (Lisa), Carla Blaich Skelton (Cary) and James Gary Warren, Jr.; and step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Carson Skelton, Carly Grace Skelton, Quinn Blaich and Henry David Blaich; and step-great-grandchildren.
David was born on June 11, 1926 and he graduated from Holt High School in 1944. He served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS French. He attended the University of Alabama. He played minor league baseball and temporarily with the Cincinnati Reds. He then played Fast Pitch Softball with Pepsi Cola during the late 1950's and early 60's. He is a member of the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame. He married the love of his life, Mary Self, on December 23, 1959 and his love and dedication to his wife was an extraordinary example to all who knew him. He was the most loving and kind father and grandfather that was so proud of his family. He loved the Lord and desired everyone he came across to know all that God had done in his life. He was a long standing member and deacon of Coaling Baptist Church. He worked numerous years in automotive management and service, fully retiring at the age of 90.
Pallbearers will be Chris Blaich, James Gary Warren, Jr., Cary Skelton, Carson Skelton, Sean Heaton and Phillip Hoggle.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Coaling Baptist Church, employees and staff of Aspire Long Term Care, Lake Wildwood friends and neighbors, employees of Tucker Motor Co., Kirkland Motor Co., Warren Tire and Townsend Ford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coaling Baptist Church Building Fund.





Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Coaling Baptist Church
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Coaling Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
2 entries
July 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Mr. Blaich was a wonderful man. So sweet and kind.
Tasha l Thacker
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
My prayers and condolences for the family. Mr. Blaich was such a sweet sweet man. The love him and Mrs Mary had for one another was truly amazing. He will definitely be missed.
Tasha l Thacker
Acquaintance
