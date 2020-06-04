CARROLLTON - Henry Lewis Williams, Jr., age 73, of Carrollton, Alabama, passed away June 2, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alicia Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery in Carrollton with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lewis Williams, Sr. and Katherine Rickman Williams.

Survivors include his brother, Ricky Williams (Joyce Ann); his sister, Kathy Beers (Greg); nieces, Amy K. Williams Anderson (Heath) and Martha Ann Williams Porter (Jason); nephews, Matt Beers and Connor Beers; great-nephew, Cooper and great-nieces, Maizie, Anna, Allie and Peyton.

Lewis was well loved by the community and enjoyed being statistician for Carrollton High School. He graduated from The University of Alabama in 1969 in journalism and enjoyed writing two books as well as being a loyal fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He worked for Sanders Oil Co. (formerly Lang Distributors) and TR Williams Logging Company as a bookkeeper and was a member of Carrollton United Methodist Church.

Honorary pallbearers are former athletes and coaches of Carrollton High School from 1960-1995, staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home, Adult Sunday School Class of Carrollton UMC and residents and staff of Summer Place Apartments.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Carrollton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Carrollton, AL 35447.











