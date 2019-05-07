Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
MOUNDVILLE – Libby A. Burns, age 65, of Moundville, Ala., died May 5, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mitford E. Tubbs, Sr. and mother, Faye Tubbs.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Hollingsworth; daughter, Bridget McLaughlin; stepson, Wesley Hollingsworth; sister, Donna Christian (Roger); brother, Mitford E. Tubbs, Jr. (Tera); life friend, Carol Freeman Thomas; and grandchildren, Hunter Keith, Cole McLaughlin, Brandon, Katlyn and Jonathon Hollingsworth.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Keith, Cole McLaughlin, Lawson Wyatt, Landon Wyatt, Gavin Christian and Brandon Hollingsworth.
Honorary pallbearers are Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center, employees of Partlow and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miracle League of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 7, 2019
