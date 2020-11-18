1/1
Liddie Ruth Houston
Northport - Liddie Ruth Houston, age 95, of Northport, passed away peacefully on November 15,2020.
The service will be held with Rev Dax Lancaster officiating.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Houston.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Paula) Houston, Jerry (Jaqueline) Houston, John (Crystal) Houston, Jackie Houston, (LeAnne Higginbotham) Pam (Gary) Sanford, eleven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Ruth, known by many as "Nana Ruth", was simply a light to everyone who knew her. She devoted her entire life as a homemaker, caring for her family. Many might would speak about her delicious cooking or her infectious smile but her calm and loving temperament will be most remembered by our family. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. Nanna Ruth passed away quietly and peacefully in her bed. She was a tremendous blessing to us and to all who knew her. I would like to publicly thank the Lord for his strength during her sickness and his mercy during her passing. I know it's not goodbye but see you later. She was greeted by a whole host of loved ones and most of all by her Lord and Savior. We loved her dearly!
Pallbearers are Ronnie Smith, Clint Spicer, Jason Guy, Colby Hamner, Anthony Holmes and Chris Brown
Honorary Pallbearers are her wonderful care givers Katelyn and Marla Grace Sanford, her special son in law Gary Sanford, Melissa Parson , Jane Freeman, Hospice of West Alabama and Encompass home health care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryChapelFuneralHome.com for the Houston family.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
