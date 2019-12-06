|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Lillian Beverly Roberts Smith, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by her family in Gallatin, TN after a sudden illness.
Visitation and Services will be at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Dr. Kevin Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith, parents, Paul and Nell Roberts; sisters, Louise Roberts, Lucille Powers and Paula Rives; brother, Paul Roberts, Jr.; nephews, Biff Powers, Lee, Mark, and Chris Rives; and niece, Leah Roberts.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Ingle (Dwight) of Birmingham, Gayle Wirhun of Atlanta and Lesa Johnson (Craig) of Gallatin, TN; son, Bill Smith, Jr. (Michelle) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Andrea (Wendy) Padgett of Lafayette, LA, Trey Padgett of Mobile, AL, Megan Padgett of Birmingham, 1st Lt. Adam Johnson, USMC of Corpus Christi, TX, Evan and Alex Wirhun of Atlanta, Abbey and Millie Steed of Huntsville; great-grandchildren, Gaven, Joshua and Jasmine Padgett of Lafayette, LA, Braeden and Kaelyn Wirhun of Atlanta, Peyton Howard of Atlanta, and Harper Padgett of Birmingham.
Born in Tuscaloosa on November 21, 1931, Beverly graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1950 and was a proud member of the "Little Million Dollar Band." She moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI after graduation where she met her husband, Bill Smith.
Beverly was active in Beta Sigma Phi in her young adulthood, the VFW Women's Auxiliary, Forest Lake United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women. Beverly retired from Wells Fargo Bank after 30 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Forest Lake United Methodist Church - Tuscaloosa, AL.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 6, 2019