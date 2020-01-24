|
EUTAW - Linda Belle Patton, age 69, of Eutaw, Alabama, passed away on January 22, 2020. The family will receive friends and family during a private ceremony.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh Bell and Catherine Bell of Selma, Ala.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Cooper Patton of Eutaw, Alabama; her son, Lewis Shelton Singley; daughter, Shelbi Singley Wilson; stepdaughter, Farish Patton Dunn; daughter-in-law, Kasey Singley; son-in-law, Michael Wayne Wilson; brother, Sam Bell; sister, Sandy Baker; grandchildren, Morgan Wilson, Kailin Wilson, Belle Wilson, Charley Jo Singley, Cole Singley, Luke Dunn, Colton Dunn and Ryan Stanford.
She will forever be remembered as a devoted mother, wife, daughter and sister.
Special thanks to the many caretakers at the end of her life that gave her comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020