Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Belle Patton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Belle Patton Obituary
EUTAW - Linda Belle Patton, age 69, of Eutaw, Alabama, passed away on January 22, 2020. The family will receive friends and family during a private ceremony.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh Bell and Catherine Bell of Selma, Ala.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Cooper Patton of Eutaw, Alabama; her son, Lewis Shelton Singley; daughter, Shelbi Singley Wilson; stepdaughter, Farish Patton Dunn; daughter-in-law, Kasey Singley; son-in-law, Michael Wayne Wilson; brother, Sam Bell; sister, Sandy Baker; grandchildren, Morgan Wilson, Kailin Wilson, Belle Wilson, Charley Jo Singley, Cole Singley, Luke Dunn, Colton Dunn and Ryan Stanford.
She will forever be remembered as a devoted mother, wife, daughter and sister.
Special thanks to the many caretakers at the end of her life that gave her comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -