1/
Linda Cook Cabiness
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Cook Cabiness
Carrollton - Linda Cook Cabiness, age 72, of Carrollton, AL passed away October 9, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery in Aliceville with Rev. Randy Sudduth officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the graveside.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Cabiness; her parents; sister, Bonnie Ann Cook; half-sister, Olga Gibson Robinett and half-brother, John T. Gibson.
Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Cabiness Hogue (Chris); two sons, Ronnie Cabiness (Renee) and Chris Cabiness; half-sister, Dot Hendry and three grandchildren, Taylor Cabiness, Matthew Hogue and Daniel Hogue (Victoria).
Linda was born May 8, 1948 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Lester Bland Cook and Thelma Neill Gibson Cook. She was a member of West End Baptist Church in Aliceville, a caregiver and a life long resident of Pickens County.
The family welcomes flowers but suggests memorials be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skelton Funeral Home - Reform

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved