Linda Cook Cabiness

Carrollton - Linda Cook Cabiness, age 72, of Carrollton, AL passed away October 9, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Franconia-Oak Grove Cemetery in Aliceville with Rev. Randy Sudduth officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the graveside.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Cabiness; her parents; sister, Bonnie Ann Cook; half-sister, Olga Gibson Robinett and half-brother, John T. Gibson.

Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Cabiness Hogue (Chris); two sons, Ronnie Cabiness (Renee) and Chris Cabiness; half-sister, Dot Hendry and three grandchildren, Taylor Cabiness, Matthew Hogue and Daniel Hogue (Victoria).

Linda was born May 8, 1948 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Lester Bland Cook and Thelma Neill Gibson Cook. She was a member of West End Baptist Church in Aliceville, a caregiver and a life long resident of Pickens County.

The family welcomes flowers but suggests memorials be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store