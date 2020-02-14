Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Windsor Spring Baptist Church
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Oaks Memorial Gardens
Tuscaloosa, AL
Linda F. Wright

Linda F. Wright Obituary
HEPHZIBAH, GA. - Ms. Linda F. Wright entered into rest on February 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11 a.m. at Windsor Spring Baptist Church. Burial will be at Cedar Oaks Memorial Gardens, Tuscaloosa, Ala. on February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rollins' Mortuary, 2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL, directing.
Survivors are her sons, Secunda Hughes, Cordell Hughes (Laura); mother, Bertha Lee Clark; sisters, Cleola Hopkins and Yvonne Clark; brothers, Gregory Clark and Jackie Clark; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2020
