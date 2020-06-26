TUSCALOOSA - Linda Faye Gray Lancaster, 74, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Dax Lancaster officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arley and Effie Gray.

Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Ricky G. Lancaster; sons, Toby (Amy), Jeff (Christy); daughter, Misty Estes (Justin); grandchildren include Jackson, Austin, Adam, Macie, Emma Rae, Cade, Anna Grace Lancaster, Peyton and Jaci Hanlin; brother-in-law, Jerry Lancaster (DeAnn); brothers, Norman Gray (Jane) and Ricky Gray (Carolyn); sisters, Donna Booth (Tony); Brenda Lockman (Butch); as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lancaster was born on January 13, 1946 and married Ricky, December 15, 1970. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana.

Linda enjoyed going to the mountains with her family and camping at Pickensville and Tannehill with her husband. When it came dinner time, everyone knew there was a seat at the table, as well as a place on the front porch. Everyone looked forward to her peanut butter balls, peanut butter fudge, divinity, potato candy, and peanut brittle at Christmas time. Nana loved her family dearly and we will deeply miss her greeting us all with a kiss on the cheek and hearing her tell us how much she loves us. You couldn't walk out of her door without her yelling I love you. Being a nana was one of her greatest joys.

Pallbearers will be Jackson, Austin, Adam, and Cade Lancaster, Hunter Lancaster, and Max Whitehead.

Honorary pallbearers are Annie Ellis, Dr. Regina Harrell, Amy Wyatt, Paige O'Quinn Northwest Supply, Journey Hospice, Coker's Body Shop, Max and Karol Whitehead, Charleen Grayson and James and Deloris Simmons.

Donations may be made to Eagles' Wings.





