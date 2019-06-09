|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Linda Hollingsworth McCook originally from Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 5, 2019. Her beautiful and radiant light was extinguished far too early.
She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Richard McCook; three heartbroken daughters and their spouses, Kristi McCook (Stacy), April Lusk (Warren), Brandy Adcock (Matthew); and her three beloved can-do-no-wrong grandchildren she lovingly referred to as her "little people," Colton, Olivia and Emery.
Undoubtably life will never be the same without her. Linda was a modern-day superhero who tirelessly put others before herself, especially when it came to her grandson and granddaughters. Like a true southern lady, she made sure no one left her home with an empty belly. She showed love through her passion for cooking and uncanny ability to whip up amazing recipes from leftovers. She is fondly remembered for her stubbornness, energy and love for reading. Along her journey, she cared for many people and many things most notably, as recent caregiver for her husband and kitties. She loved plants and bird-watching, especially her beloved orchids and hummingbirds.
To say she will be missed is an understatement. With her passing, Linda has dimmed everyone's light. Rest In Peace, Momma (and Nana).
Arrangements are provided by Lord & Stephens West in Watkinsville, Ga. A private service will be held for family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Linda's memory to her favorite library. Please make checks payable to Statham Public Library; mail to 1928 Railroad St., Statham, Ga. 30666, Attn: Suzy Dukes.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 9, 2019