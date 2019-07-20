Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Dogwood Chapel
200 5th St. NE
Aliceville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay Thomas


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay Thomas Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Linda Kay Thomas, age 69, of Aliceville, Ala., died July 18, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Dogwood Chapel. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Sapps with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th St. NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Warren Thomas; her son, Tony Dewayne Kee; her parents and brothers-in-law, W. D. Thomas and Dan Parham.
Survivors include her sisters, Dorothy L. Thomas, Faye Seymer (Sonny), Sherry Cabiness (Charles) and Marie Parham Wilson (Fred); two granddaughters, Charlie Kee and Jessie Beard; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Hall (Michael).
Linda Kay was born December 1, 1949 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Horace Pittway Kee and Mollie Isabelle Wilson Kee. She was a homemaker.
Honorary pallbearers are her caregivers, Mike Cabiness and Katina Harkins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now