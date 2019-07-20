|
ALICEVILLE - Linda Kay Thomas, age 69, of Aliceville, Ala., died July 18, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Dogwood Chapel. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Sapps with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th St. NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Warren Thomas; her son, Tony Dewayne Kee; her parents and brothers-in-law, W. D. Thomas and Dan Parham.
Survivors include her sisters, Dorothy L. Thomas, Faye Seymer (Sonny), Sherry Cabiness (Charles) and Marie Parham Wilson (Fred); two granddaughters, Charlie Kee and Jessie Beard; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Hall (Michael).
Linda Kay was born December 1, 1949 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Horace Pittway Kee and Mollie Isabelle Wilson Kee. She was a homemaker.
Honorary pallbearers are her caregivers, Mike Cabiness and Katina Harkins.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 20, 2019