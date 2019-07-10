Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Canterbury Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Olin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda "Lin" Horne Olin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda "Lin" Horne Olin Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Linda "Lin" Horne Olin completed her passage through her earthly life on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the company and loving arms of her family. She was born on May 3, 1949. Canterbury Episcopal Church will host a memorial ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Officiating will be Pastor Marc Brunette. Her family will receive friends afterwards.
Lin was preceded in death by her parents, Nile and Minnie Horne.
Her family includes her husband, Robert Olin; daughters, Ashley Scruggs, Lindsay Culver and Susan Olin; son, Kristopher Olin; sons-in-law, Mick Prozinski, Josh Culver and Matt Sherman; and daughter-in-law, April Olin.
Lin completed her undergraduate degree at Mary Washington University and two masters degrees from Duke and The University of North Carolina. She was ABD at Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina. She compassionately taught in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama for many years.
Amongst her numerous passions were cooking and loving her pets, friends and family. Bob and Lin greatly enjoyed traveling together. Lin was always awe struck by the universe and cosmos. Recognition of her joyous life may be made to the Lin Olin Endowed Scholarship in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now