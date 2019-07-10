TUSCALOOSA - Linda "Lin" Horne Olin completed her passage through her earthly life on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the company and loving arms of her family. She was born on May 3, 1949. Canterbury Episcopal Church will host a memorial ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Officiating will be Pastor Marc Brunette. Her family will receive friends afterwards.

Lin was preceded in death by her parents, Nile and Minnie Horne.

Her family includes her husband, Robert Olin; daughters, Ashley Scruggs, Lindsay Culver and Susan Olin; son, Kristopher Olin; sons-in-law, Mick Prozinski, Josh Culver and Matt Sherman; and daughter-in-law, April Olin.

Lin completed her undergraduate degree at Mary Washington University and two masters degrees from Duke and The University of North Carolina. She was ABD at Virginia Tech and the University of North Carolina. She compassionately taught in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama for many years.

Amongst her numerous passions were cooking and loving her pets, friends and family. Bob and Lin greatly enjoyed traveling together. Lin was always awe struck by the universe and cosmos. Recognition of her joyous life may be made to the Lin Olin Endowed Scholarship in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama. Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 10, 2019