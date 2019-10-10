Home

Linda Marcontell Hardwick

TUSCALOOSA - Linda Marcontell Hardwick, age 72, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Hospice of West Alabama from complications following a series of strokes.
Linda was a vivacious and joyful sister, aunt, counselor, and friend. As an Employment Interviewer at the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations/ Tuscaloosa Career Center from 1977 until her retirement in June 2016, Linda cared passionately about helping those who sought her guidance. Her deep belief in the power of faith and redemption also inspired her to be active in her churches and prison ministry.
Linda was an enthusiastic volunteer in the campaigns of many Alabama Democratic candidates for state and federal offices, including former U.S. Representative Claude Harris, Jr.
A graduate of Decatur High School and Auburn University, she had a passion for interior design, antiques, and jewelry.
Beautiful inside and out, Linda was a former Miss Decatur (1965), Miss Caltech Beauty Queen (1967), Miss Spirit of America (1968), and Miss Maid of Cotton (Morgan County 1970).
She was predeceased by her mother, Vivian Sheehan Solometo and father, John G. Marcontell.
She is survived by her sisters, Ava LaVon Marcontell Waryha (John) of Henderson, Nevada and Deborah Marcontell Michel (Robert) of The Woodlands, Texas; her brother, Paul W. Marcontell (Mary Jo) of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey; her niece, Olivia Grey Marcontell of Montreal, Quebec; her nephews, Mathew and Bradley Michel; and numerous terrific and devoted friends.
A memorial service will be held later in Decatur where Linda was raised. She will be forever missed by those of us who knew her well.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 10, 2019
