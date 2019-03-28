Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Low
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Oates Low

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Oates Low Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Linda Oates Low, age 78, of Moundville, Ala., passed away on March 24, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Low; and her parents, Jessie Shafer, Jewell Shafer, and John Oates.
Survivors include her daughter, Jan Low; son, Jay Low (Sammie); sister, Barbara Bush (Mike); brother, John Oates; and grandchildren, Jessica Fountaine (Jacob) and Sarah Abel (Josh); and one great-grandchild, McKinlee Kate Fountaine.
Honorary pallbearers are Jake Fountaine, Josh Abel, John Moltz, nursing staff at TSICU of DCH and Dr. Larry Skelton and staff.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now