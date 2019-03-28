|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Linda Oates Low, age 78, of Moundville, Ala., passed away on March 24, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Low; and her parents, Jessie Shafer, Jewell Shafer, and John Oates.
Survivors include her daughter, Jan Low; son, Jay Low (Sammie); sister, Barbara Bush (Mike); brother, John Oates; and grandchildren, Jessica Fountaine (Jacob) and Sarah Abel (Josh); and one great-grandchild, McKinlee Kate Fountaine.
Honorary pallbearers are Jake Fountaine, Josh Abel, John Moltz, nursing staff at TSICU of DCH and Dr. Larry Skelton and staff.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 28, 2019