TUSCALOOSA - Elder Linda Washington Madison, age 68, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 29, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hurricane Baptist Church with Bishop Bryant Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in Hull Cemetery with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home. The body will lie in state only hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2019