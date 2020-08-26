Livingston N. WellsTuscaloosa - Livingston N. Wells, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church. Dr. Joseph Scrivner will officiate. Burial with honors will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Livingston N. Wells will be today, August 27, 2020 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.Donations can be made to: Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, Designation: Community Living Centers, 3701 Loop Road East, Tuscaloosa AL 35404.