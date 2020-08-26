1/1
Livingston N. Wells
Livingston N. Wells
Tuscaloosa - Livingston N. Wells, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church. Dr. Joseph Scrivner will officiate. Burial with honors will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mr. Livingston N. Wells will be today, August 27, 2020 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Donations can be made to: Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, Designation: Community Living Centers, 3701 Loop Road East, Tuscaloosa AL 35404.





Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Burial
11:45 AM
Alabama National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
