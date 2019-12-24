|
NORTHPORT - Dr. Lloyd Wayne Styres, age 83, of Northport, Alabama, passed away December 22, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Alabama with Dr. Gil McKee officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the main sanctuary of the church. Graveside services will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, directing.
Survivors include his loving and supportive wife of 60 years, Kathryn Smelley Styres of Northport, Alabama; daughters, Pamela Styres Buell of Irondale, Alabama and Cynthia Styres Bishop of Kennesaw, Georgia; and grandson, John William Bishop of Athens, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marguerite Graham Styres of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Dr. Styres was a 1955 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High school, a member of the United States Naval Reserves from 1954 until 1962, and was ordained to the ministry in 1968 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Wayne attended Clarke College in Newton, Mississippi; Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama; The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Luther Rice Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a faithful minister of the Gospel for over 35 years and served Southern Baptist congregations in Lawrence, Mississippi; Oakman, Alabama; Coker, Alabama; Rome, Georgia; Hamilton, Alabama; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Following his retirement from active ministry in 1999, Wayne pursued his lifelong interest and was an active member of the local arts scene, creating custom watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings for over ten years.
Wayne was a kind and gentle man who had a deep love for his Savior and a compelling desire to win the members of his communities to Jesus Christ. Once he was asked what his priorities were in life. He responded: "My family, winning people to God, and then helping them to grow through discipleship and love". Towards that end, Wayne was a pioneer in the Evangelism Explosion ministry in the Tuscaloosa area.
He is present with the Lord, but will be deeply missed here on Earth.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Agape Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Caring Days Adult Daycare Center, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 24, 2019