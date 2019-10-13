|
GULFPORT, MISS. - Lois Corinne Martin "Kitty" Sullivan, age 84, of Gulfport, Mississippi and formerly of Ethelsville, Alabama, was called home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Gulfport. Kitty was born on September 6, 1935, in Crystal Springs, Miss. to the late Robert A. Martin, Sr. and Elizabeth Cox Martin. She graduated from Byram High School in Byram, Miss. She attended Business College in Natchez, Miss. and worked for an attorney for a short time. Soon after, she married the love of her life and their adventures began. Being a military wife, she traveled around the world, learned how to cook many foreign foods, and made many friends who live far and wide, all while raising a family throughout those years. After Boyd's retirement, they resided in Columbus, Miss., from 1976-1997, then Ethelsville, Ala., from 1997-2014. Since 2014, she lived in Gulfport, Miss.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Ethelsville Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Whitney and Rev. Mel Howton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Boyd P. Sullivan; her son, Dennis Russell "Rusty" Sullivan; her sister, Helen J. Webb; two brothers, Robert A Martin, Jr. and Henry Martin; her parents and great-granddaughter, Willow Rae Harris.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Parker and husband Terry of Terry, Miss., Brenda Wilson and husband Ray of Richmond, Ky., Cathy Rhodes of Gulfport, Miss., and Lisa Shannon and husband Lonnie of Raymond, Miss.; two brothers, Kenneth R. Martin of Corbin, Ky., and Leonard S. "Buddy" Martin of Raymond, Miss.; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Kitty was the embodiment of southern charm and grace. She spoke with a lilting sort of voice that her family will dearly miss hearing. No one ever came to the house that she didn't have sweet tea and a pot of coffee ready to share. She was famous to her grandchildren for the best grilled cheese sandwiches in the world, and everyone loved the recipes she brought home from Germany, Thailand, and Japan. She was a lifelong friend to those she worked with at the National Bank of Commerce and a longtime member of Ethelsville Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 13, 2019