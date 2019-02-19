Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Lois Trawick
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northside Church of God
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Northside Church of God
Lois E. Trawick


1938 - 2019
Lois E. Trawick Obituary
NORTHPORT - Lois E. Trawick, age 80, of Northport, Ala., went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Saturday February 16, 2019. Services will be 12 noon Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Northside Church of God. Interment will follow in Caledonia Cemetery in Buhl, Ala. with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Trawick.
She is survived by her two brothers, Rev. Travis Connell and Billy Joe Connell. She will be lovingly missed by her four children, Wanda Massey (Freddie), Diane Fulmer, Kenneth Trawick (Pam) and Richie Trawick; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the for Breast Cancer.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2019
