WOODSTOCK, GA. - On Sunday January 5, 2020, our loving mother Lois Faye Jones passed away; she was 77 years old. Her positive, can-do attitude and witty personality will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert Drayton Jones, Jr.; brothers, Rodney Ewell Helms and Garwood Denson Helms; and parents.
Born on May 2, 1942 in Dothan, Alabama to Ewell Phenix Helms and Sybil Richardson Helms, Faye graduated from Dothan High School. She attended the University of Alabama and received two Bachelor of Science degrees in chemistry and microbiology. After graduating, she worked in the laboratory at Druid City Hospital. In her early 40s, Faye returned to school and received a Master's degree and PhD in Environmental Engineering from the University of Alabama. Working as a consultant for Tuscaloosa Testing Laboratories, she worked with industry, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the State Highway Department on many projects including indoor air quality permits, landfill design and environmental impact studies for new highway construction.
Upon retirement, she put her love of geometry and color to good use as an avid quilter. She was a member of the Tuscaloosa Quilter's Guild before moving to Woodstock, Ga., where she joined Sewing Seeds making quilts for veteran's homes and children's hospitals. Faye's quilts are cherished works of art by her children, Robert Drayton Jones III (Kevin) and Christopher Ewell Jones (Nancy); grandchildren, Jason Alan Ray (Tara), Drayton Wesley Jones and Regan Lindsey Jones; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Elizabeth Ray and Jack Alan Ray. In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her sister, Stacy Lee Helms.
Faye was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church where she enjoyed a variety of classes that kept her intellectually stimulated and surrounded by loving, caring disciples. A private service was held Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 12, 2020