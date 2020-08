NORTHPORT - Lois Jean Scrivner, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 6, 2020 at Glen Haven Nursing Home.

She joined her loving husband of 59 years, Glenn E. Scrivner; her parents, Johnny and Peggy Messer; and four sisters in death.

Survivors include her sons, Jeff Newnan (Janet), Doug Scrivner (Leatrice), Don Scrivner (Robbin) and Bradley Scrivner (Glenda); sisters, Nora Ledford and LaVada Perrill (Bill); grandchildren, Heather Borden (Chad) and Jessica Scrivner-Burton (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Emma Borden and Cole Borden.

She was an artist, a bowler, a volunteer, and an animal lover. She is loved and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tuscaloosa Humane Society, American Red Cross, or Caring Days Adult Daycare.



