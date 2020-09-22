Lois Smith Arrington
Greensboro - Lois Smith Arrington, age 88, of Greensboro, Ala., passed away September 20, 2020 at her home. Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Greensboro, Ala., with Authur Thomas officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation was 3-3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lula Smith; husband, Carroll Arrington, Jr.; sister, Marilyn Cain; grandson, Brad Arrington; and great-granddaughter, Kymberlee Wilson.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Martin (Robert); sons, Michael Arrington (Linda), Steve Arrington and Russell Arrington; grandchildren, Michele Clements (Steve), Jennifer Vick (Milton), Wayne Arrington, Courtney Arrington, Micki Brooks (Marc), C.J. Martin and Deidre Arrington; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lois was born in Whittier, California. She moved to Alabama when she married Carroll, Jr. She became a nurse and spent her career working for the Greensboro Nursing Home that her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Arrington established.
Pallbearers were Steve Clements, Lane Clements, Logan Clements, Milton Vick, Wayne Arrington and Trey Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Ethalda Jones, Donna O'Brien, Jo March Binder, Alabama Hospice, and her caregivers, Barbara Craig and Shirley Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or ALS Hope Foundation.
