DUNCANVILLE - Lola Ruth Causey, age 89, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away February 23, 2020 at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rotha Causey; parents, Ralph and Viola Hubbard; son, Ross Causey; brothers, Lane Hubbard and Hugo Hubbard; and sister, Martha Gray.
Survivors include her daughters, Marcia Espey, Teresa Bates (Mark) son, Gary Causey (Pam); sister, Doris Elliott; grandchildren, Stephen Miller (Heather), Melissa Jacobs (Matt), Faith Ann Bates, step-grandchildren, Amber Faulkner (DJ) and Kyle Fikes (Candace); great-grandchildren, Oliver Miller, Jordan Miller, Aidan Jacobs; and step-great-grandchildren, Brylan Faulkner, Madisyn Faulkner, Cooper Fikes, Sadie Fikes, Korlee Fikes, Madison Jacobs and Tyson.
Ruth was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for 70 years. She retired from DCH Hospital after working 21 years as a switchboard operator.
Pallbearers will be James Allen, Russell Mitchell, Robert Earl Simmons, Raymond Dockery, John David Williams, Jimmy Price, Dawson Dockery and Harvey Dockery.
Honorary pallbearers are her longtime caregiver and part of our family, Betty Bryant, Heritage Health Care and Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to Liberty Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 25, 2020