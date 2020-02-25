Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Causey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Ruth Causey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Ruth Causey Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Lola Ruth Causey, age 89, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away February 23, 2020 at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rotha Causey; parents, Ralph and Viola Hubbard; son, Ross Causey; brothers, Lane Hubbard and Hugo Hubbard; and sister, Martha Gray.
Survivors include her daughters, Marcia Espey, Teresa Bates (Mark) son, Gary Causey (Pam); sister, Doris Elliott; grandchildren, Stephen Miller (Heather), Melissa Jacobs (Matt), Faith Ann Bates, step-grandchildren, Amber Faulkner (DJ) and Kyle Fikes (Candace); great-grandchildren, Oliver Miller, Jordan Miller, Aidan Jacobs; and step-great-grandchildren, Brylan Faulkner, Madisyn Faulkner, Cooper Fikes, Sadie Fikes, Korlee Fikes, Madison Jacobs and Tyson.
Ruth was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for 70 years. She retired from DCH Hospital after working 21 years as a switchboard operator.
Pallbearers will be James Allen, Russell Mitchell, Robert Earl Simmons, Raymond Dockery, John David Williams, Jimmy Price, Dawson Dockery and Harvey Dockery.
Honorary pallbearers are her longtime caregiver and part of our family, Betty Bryant, Heritage Health Care and Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to Liberty Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now