SPRING, TEXAS - Lonnie Thomas Brown, age 81, passed away August 11, 2020 in Spring, Texas.
Lonnie was a father, husband, and grandfather to his immediate family. For those that worked with him he was a friend, confidant, and respected coworker whose smile was comforting, firm handshake was his word, and respect for others earned him their admiration.
Lonnie worked for North American from the company's infant years, and continued to service clients for more than 50 years. Throughout his career he helped families and businesses moving more than 3000 shipments and loading more than 42 million pounds of belongings. To add to this accomplishment he traveled over 4.5 million miles without having an accident. That's more than 3.5 round trips to the moon and back without an accident. NASA would certainly respect the effort it took to achieve this safety record.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Brown; and three sisters Doris, Betty and Joyce.
Lonnie had two sons Terry Brown (Judy his wife) of Houston, Texas and Jeffrey Brown of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lonnie also had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Arrangements are under the direction of Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
on his behalf.