1/
Lorena Cothren Thornell
1929 - 2020
FOSTERS - Lorena Cothren Thornell, age 90, of Fosters, Ala., passed away July 9, 2020 at Moundville Health & Rehab. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joseph Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her three sons, Ralph Kirkley, Earnest Thornell and Glenn Thornell; and six grandchildren, Allen Thornell, Hannah Thornell, Steven Thornell, Tonya Allred, Tonia Thornell and Kimberly Thornell.
Lorena was born August 8, 1929 in the Marvin Chapel community of Pickens County, Alabama to the late William F. Cothren and Artie Mae Watson Cothren. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and a retired employee of Westinghouse in Reform.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
