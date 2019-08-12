|
ECHOLA - Lorene Sullivan, age 91 of Echola, Ala., died August 10, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Dunn's Creek Baptist Church located in Echola, Ala., with Rev. Max Stripling and Rev. George Shaddix officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service of the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Minnie Sullivan; brothers, J.C. and Bruce Sullivan; sister, Frances Duncan; niece, Barbara Cook; and nephew, Gary Duncan.
Survivors include nephews, Jerome Sullivan (Gwen) Ricky Sullivan (Renae) and Tim Cook; nieces, Joy Lohr (Larry), Gail Hill (Bill), Shelia Duncan; and several great nephews, and nieces.
Lorene was born April 24, 1928 in Echola, Ala. She was a member of Dunn's Creek Baptist Church, retired employee of BellSouth Telephone Company and a well known and loved resident of the Echola community.
Pallbearers will be Jerome Sullivan, Ricky Sullivan, Tim Cook, Larry Lohr, Jackie Trimm, Brad Sullivan Randy Duncan, Brian Hill and David Cook.
Honorary pallbearers are Dunn's Creek Adult Ladies Sunday class, employees and retired employees of BellSouth, all friends and neighbors at Echola and Moore's Bridge communities. The family would like to give special thanks to Will Cooper for being such a good friend and helper to Lorene over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to Dunn's Creek Church Cemetery Fund c/o Frances Brown, 17477 Brown Dairy Rd. Elrod, AL 35458.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 12, 2019