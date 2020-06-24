TUSCALOOSA – Lorenza J. Turner, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, died June 20, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Come As You Are Fellowship Ministries with Pastor Donald Joe White officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Lily Baptist Church Cemetery, Butler, Ala., with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store