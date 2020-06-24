Lorenza J. Turner
TUSCALOOSA – Lorenza J. Turner, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, died June 20, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Come As You Are Fellowship Ministries with Pastor Donald Joe White officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Lily Baptist Church Cemetery, Butler, Ala., with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Come As You Are Fellowship Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
