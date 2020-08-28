1/
Loudeen "Dean" Crocker
Northport - Loudeen "Dean" Crocker, age 95, of Northport, Ala., passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her home. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Don Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Eural Crocker; parents Amory and Mattie Ashcraft; sisters Frances Hannon of Chicago, IL. and Clara Marie Proffitt; and brothers, William Ashcraft, Eugene Ashcraft, Charles Ashcraft, and Remus Ashcraft.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Ann Shigley (Henry); sisters, Margie Ferrell of Hunstville, Ala., and Betty Smith; grandchildren, Leigh Anderson (David) of Flower Mound, Tx., Bryan Shigley (Carrie) of Atoka, TN. and Allison (J.D) of Owasso, OK.; and great grandchildren, Noah Anderson, Gage Anderson, Ashton Daniels of Flower Mound TX., Emma Kate Doris, Brody Dorris of Owasso, OK., Alex Weatherwax, Conley Shigley, and Annabelle Shigley of Atoka, TN.
Dean was a Godly woman, who served her church many years. She loved singing the old hymns in the senior choir, Joyful Praise. She was proud of her family, especially her grand grandchildren. Dean had many talents, cooking, quilting, needle point, and crocheting. She never missed a Friday Beauty appointment and friends drove her as she was able to go. Dean was Dean, no pretense, and she told like she saw it. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Noah Anderson, Gage Anderson, Alex Weatherwax, Barry Ferrell, Eric Ferrell, and Hunter Frith.
The family wishes to express appreciation to neighbors and friends for their assistance during this time of illness. Thank you Robert and Mildred Hughes, Billy and Mary Dell Chism, Bryan and Clarie Kendrick, Dot Vice, and Danny and Tracy James.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
