CARROLLTON – Louella Taylor Herron, 63, died June 20, 2020. Graveside services will be 12 noon Friday, June 26, 2020 in Community Cemetery with Rev. Antwon Plott officiating and Lavender's Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home





