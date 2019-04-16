Home

Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL 36854
334-768-2141
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL 36854
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL 36854
Louezzie "Lou'' Taunton Bailey

Louezzie "Lou'' Taunton Bailey Obituary
NORTHPORT - Louezzie "Lou'' Taunton Bailey, age 97, of Northport, formerly of Valley, Alabama, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on April 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry T. Bailey; parents, Sarah T. Taunton and Henry P, Taunton and eleven siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Shirley Bailey Blanton (Jerry); two grandchildren, Jeff Blanton (Kim) of Talladega, Janet Beasley (Ronnie) of Northport; and five great- grandchildren, Will Cartwright, Austin Blanton, Bailey Blanton, Jon Joseph Beasley and Clare Beasley; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Johnson Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel, Valley, Alabama with burial in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens with the Reverends John Gates and Nathan Lawrence officiating, The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Johnson Brown Service Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2019
