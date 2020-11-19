Louis T. "Jack" Clements, Jr.

Our beloved Bob Bop, Pop, Daddy Jack went to his forever home with Jesus on Nov.17, 2020 at age 87. We can only imagine the reunion with his sweet wife, Shirley. He is survived by his daughter Angeline Burns (Kenny), and son Tim Clements (Susan). His grandchildren Drew Burns (Sydni), Alexandra Burns McCune (Chris), Julia Clements, and Jackson Clements all adored him. He took them to school and cheered for them at school events and in life. Jack was blessed with five great grandchildren: Sam McCune, Burns McCune, Amelia McCune, Smith Burns, and Georgie Burns.

He was a proud Tuscaloosa Black Bear, class of 1951. After graduation he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, then settled in Northport with Shirley Greene in 1966. They shared a beautiful life together and were honored in 2012 at the Legacy of Love banquet by Tuscaloosa's One Place as an exemplary marriage. Jack was the longtime building inspector for the City of Northport. He never met a stranger and had a special God given charisma that drew people to him.

Jack was blessed with a warm, harmonious family. His parents Tim and Ruby Clements, parents in law Roy and Angie Greene, and sister in law Wilma Greene preceded him in death. He is survived by brother in law Jimmy Greene, niece Jennifer Greene Kelly (Keith), and nephew Jay Greene.

He was a passionate and skilled golfer. He played at Tuscaloosa Country Club and later at Indian Hills. He made many lasting friendships through golf. But of all his talents, he was best known for his ministry through music. Jack loved to sing of the goodness, power, and sweetness of Jesus. He was a longtime member of the St. Mark church choir. His sweet, rich, velvety voice will never be forgotten.

The family is appreciative to those who loved him well in his last years: St. Mark church family, Choir and Director Ronnie Lett, his Sunday School class, the kind staff of Pine Valley Independent Living Retirement Community including friend and caregiver Ray Allen, Dr. Regina Harrell and CRNP Tiffany, and so many more.

Graveside services will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Word Community Church, Highway 69N in Northport on Sat. Nov 21 at noon. A visitation will follow. We realize that some people would not choose to attend an indoor service due to covid risks so we are offering a drive through visitation in the left lot of The Word church from 10:45-11:45. The church will be conducive to social distancing between families and safe practices are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers donations may be to: St. Mark United Methodist Church, The Word Community Church-Sons of Thunder ministry, or Baseball Country.



