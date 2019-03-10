|
NORTHPORT - Louise Banks Henry "Mama Ease", age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on March 9, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park Chapel, 5434 Old Birmingham Highway, Tuscaloosa, Alabama with visitation beginning one hour prior. Pastor David F. Tunnell will officiate.
Mrs. Henry was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John W. Henry; parents, Elmer Banks, Mary Gladys Slaughter Cotney and Betty Banks; sister, Datha Dean Cain; and granddaughter, Dana Henry Langston.
She is survived by her children, Jerry W. Henry of Northport, Mary Henry Smith (Ted) of Winfield and G. Steven Henry (Dottie) of Grayton Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Kris Henry Daniels of Lynn Haven, Florida, Jeffrey W. Dyar of Hamilton, Amy Dyar Galloway of Winfield, Megan Henry Herzlinger (Brian) of Los Angeles, California, Avery Lauren Henry of Birmingham and Sarabeth Sutton Henry of Pasadena, California; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Henry was born on March 28, 1928 in Lacon, Alabama and raised in Birmingham. She attended Jones Valley High School. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, a voracious reader of the Bible and literature, loved her flower garden and was perhaps the world's greatest Scrabble player. She was the oldest member of Robertson Chapel Baptist Church.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be friends and members of Robertson Chapel Baptist Church, nieces and nephews, the staff at Journey Hospice and Dr. Regina Harrell.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2019