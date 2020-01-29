|
FAYETTE - Louise Elaine Waldrop died peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 102 in her home near Fayette, practically within sight of the small rustic farmhouse where she was born on May 29, 1917. Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Dr. Ken Dunivant officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fayette City Cemetery with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James McMath and Mertie Telellah Williamson Waldrop; and her nine brothers and sisters, Floy Collins, Annie Thornton, Brazie Holcombe, Curtis Waldrop, Clyde Waldrop, Lois Waldrop, Cecil Waldrop, Hazel Olive and Raymond Waldrop.
Louise is survived by her seven nieces and nephews, and numerous grand- and great-grand-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank caregivers, Barbara Terry and Erma Patchen, for their loving care which allowed her to remain in her home for her final years.
Louise never married, although she was a beautiful and vivacious young woman. She had beaus, but World War II took them away. She graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1939 where she received her teaching certificate. She began teaching in Fayette in 1939 before moving to Jasper in 1947, then to Sylacauga, before returning to Fayette to join her sister, Floy Collins at Fayette Elementary. Although she never had children of her own, she guided and mothered more than a thousand children as a beloved elementary school teacher. When she retired in 1981, she had amassed forty-one years in elementary classrooms. Former students often spoke of her caringly and with fond memories of her class. If the most beautiful gift is education, then Louise devoted her life to beautiful gifts. Louise loved and was proud of her family. The walls of her house were covered with photos of her parents, her brothers, and sisters, their children, and grandchildren. She always greeted family and visitors alike with a big smile and friendly greeting.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Louise Waldrop Scholarship Fund at the Citizens Bank of Fayette.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 29, 2020