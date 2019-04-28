|
FORT MILL, S.C. - Louise Kizzire Nelson, age 92, of Fort Mill, S.C. (formerly of Tuscaloosa), died April 19, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Fort Mill.
Prior to moving to South Carolina two years ago, she was a resident of Crimson Village in Tuscaloosa. Louise was born in Tuscaloosa to Sarah and Belton Kizzire, Sr., attended public schools and graduated from Tuscaloosa High School. She attended The University of Alabama, worked at Northington Hospital and was married in 1945.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Nelson; daughter, Susan Nelson Baskett; sister, Elizabeth Adkins; and brothers, James and Belton Jr.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Nelson (Becky) of Fort Mill; son-in-law, Phillip Baskett (Sue) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; five granddaughters, Angie Wesley (Zack), Kristin Winters (Jeremy), Sara Bryson (Adam), Erin Nelson-Miller and Laura Nelson-Lokuan (Cy); ten great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Townsend (Don) of Tuscaloosa; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with Rev. Phillip Baskett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 28, 2019