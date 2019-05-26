|
BRENT - Louise M. "Peg" Stewart, age 86, of Brent, Alabama, entered into rest on Thursday May 23, 2019.
She was born December 31, 1932 in Perry County, Ala. to Hurley Newton Middlebrooks and Allie Eloise Harrison Middlebrooks.
She is survived by her daughters, Gayle S. Bearden of Centreville, Rita S. Hollifield (Wayne) of Brent, Loretta S. Hogg (Johnny) of Brent and Georgette Stewart of Brent, Ala.; brother, Curtis Newton Middlebrooks of Marion; grandchildren, Abby G. McCary, Christina H. Dellinger and Laura H. Nichols; and great-grandchildren, Kieran Kornegay, Hannah, Sarah and Abbie Dellinger and Halyn Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George V. Stewart; granddaughter, Hollie Hollifield; her parents, Hurley Newton and Allie Eloise Middlebrooks; sister, Ruth Elaine Bamberg; brothers, James Carlton Middlebrooks, Charles Russell Middlebrooks and Hurley Thomas Middlebrooks.
Graveside service will be held today, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Pineland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Steve Vernon officiating.
Pallbearers will be Todd Middlebrooks, Steve Middlebrooks, Jimmy Middlebrooks, Ross Nichols, Kieran Korengay and Stewart Dellinger.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Stan Turnipseed, Dr. Phil Hemstreet, Dr. Jeremy Kelly and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 26, 2019