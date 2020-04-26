Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
(205) 338-3341
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Truitt Rich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Truitt Rich Obituary
PELL CITY – Graveside service for Louise Truitt Rich, age 101, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Ms. Rich passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
She is survived by her son, John Stanley Rich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 1024 12th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home – Pell City will direct the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -