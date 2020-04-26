|
|
PELL CITY – Graveside service for Louise Truitt Rich, age 101, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Ms. Rich passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
She is survived by her son, John Stanley Rich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 1024 12th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home – Pell City will direct the service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 26, 2020