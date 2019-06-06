|
|
NORTHPORT - Lounell Hollinger Black "Nanny", age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Dollie Hollinger; husband, William D. Black, Sr.; sons, Leon Black and Ted Black; and daughter, Lisa Gunderson.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Black of Coker, Ala. and Terry Black (Tonya) of Northport, Ala.; daughter-in-law, Jenny Black; grandchildren, Jeremy Black, Adam Black, Michael Haynes, Michael David Black, Shane Black, Amy Wallace (Adam), Bryan Mills, Tia Mills, Devin Black, Steven Black and Cody Black; many great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Black, Adam Black, Michael Haynes, Bryan Mills, Devin Black and Steven Black.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 6, 2019