Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lounell Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lounell Hollinger "Nanny" Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lounell Hollinger "Nanny" Black Obituary
NORTHPORT - Lounell Hollinger Black "Nanny", age 85, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 3, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Dollie Hollinger; husband, William D. Black, Sr.; sons, Leon Black and Ted Black; and daughter, Lisa Gunderson.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Black of Coker, Ala. and Terry Black (Tonya) of Northport, Ala.; daughter-in-law, Jenny Black; grandchildren, Jeremy Black, Adam Black, Michael Haynes, Michael David Black, Shane Black, Amy Wallace (Adam), Bryan Mills, Tia Mills, Devin Black, Steven Black and Cody Black; many great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Black, Adam Black, Michael Haynes, Bryan Mills, Devin Black and Steven Black.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now