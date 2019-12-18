|
|
NORTHPORT - Mr. Lowell Reece, Sr., age 67, of Northport, Alabama, born November 8, 1952, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Reece; brother, Thomas Reece; and sisters, Juanita Kimbrell and Fran Pearce.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Reece; daughter, Chloe Reece; and sons, Chris, Dave, Justin, Corey and Caleb Reece.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Northport Funeral and Cremation Service from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chloe Reece at Alabama One Credit Union.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019