NORTHPORT - Loyal D. Farley, age 91, of Northport, Ala., passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South with Dr. Jason Duckett officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South.
She was preceded death by her husband, James M. Farley; parents, Eddie and Celia Dobbs, and five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Shows (Kenneth); son, James Farley (Wanda); sisters, Betty Stival and Joan Turner; brothers, Solon Dobbs (Vera) and William Dobbs; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished and loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Moundville Health and Rehabilitation and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 23, 2020