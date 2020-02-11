|
|
COTTONDALE - Loyal Gant Scrivner, age 100, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away February 8, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Ken Chapman and Rev. Sarah Smoot officiating. Burial will be in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. There will be no visitation.
Loyal was born March 2, 1919, and was living at home at the time of her death. She has been known as "Mama Scrivner" to many children during her life including family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and made a full range of garments from sportswear in a garment factory to men's suits and evening gowns.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Milton Scrivner; son, James A. Scrivner; daughter-in-law, Sandi Scrivner; son-in-law, Bob Skelton; her parents, James T. and Ida Pickett Gant; five brothers, six sisters, one infant grandson, and one infant great-grandson.
She was the oldest of twelve children and is survived by one brother, the youngest of the family who lived to adulthood, B. W. "Spud" Gant of York, Pa. She is also survived by her children, John N. Scrivner of Cary, N.C.; Bobby Joe Scrivner of Cottondale; and Imogene "Jean" and Gary Graham of Cottondale. Mama Scrivner is survived by her grandchildren, Lynn Whorley, Tony Scrivner, Brett Scrivner, Zach Scrivner, Brent Scrivner, Shannon Jackson, Amye Sims and John Graham; her great-grandchildren, include Billy McGowen, Michael McGowen, Dena Boyd, Curtis Scrivner, Sarah Lindsey, Molly Scrivner, Darren Scrivner, Jasper Scrivner, Jay Jackson, Bobbye Jackson, Taylor Duncan, Addison Rivers, Graham Nelms, Mackenzie Sims, Reid Nelms, Taylor Graham, Madison Graham and Jordyn Graham; her great-great-grandchildren are Jimmy, Destiny, and Sean Boyd; Mac Lindsey and Owen Duncan.
Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are her neighbors in Canyon Lake, members of Druid Hills United Methodist Church, Dr. John Summerford, Darlene Hutson, Gloria Flummer, Kristin Henson, Sherry Lawley and Haley Gray.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 11, 2020