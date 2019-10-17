|
TUSCALOOSA - Lucy Cargile Hightower, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 13, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 12 noon, Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Northport, Ala. with Rev. John Drawhorn officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Ala. at 3 p.m. with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judges Clyde and Lottie Cargile of Fayette, Ala.; and brothers, Wayne Cargile of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Dr. Ned Cargile of Fayette, Ala.
Survivors include her sons, Mr. and Mrs. John P. Hightower of Woodbridge, Va. and Phillip C. Hightower of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Dr. and Mrs. Barney R. Cargile of Northport, Ala.; grandchildren, Ms. Savannah L. Hightower of Woodbridge, Va., Ms. Adrienne M Hightower of Phoenix, Ariz. and Mr. David R. Hightower of Woodbridge, Va.
We celebrate the life of Lucy Cargile Hightower, a servant of Christ born in Fayette, Alabama in 1944 and called home in Tuscaloosa on October 13th of this year. Lucy was raised in Fayette and graduated from Fayette County High School. After attending Huntington College in Montgomery, Lucy married and relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, where she bore her two sons and accepted a position with Southern Bell later BellSouth, in 1966. Promoted regularly while employed with BellSouth, Lucy relocated to Atlanta in 1980, where she remained until her retirement from BellSouth as a Supervisory Electrical Engineer in 1995, having served nearly 29 years. She returned to Alabama, residing first in Fayette and then in Tuscaloosa. Although her health worsened in her later years, she was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and her brothers and their families. She became a dedicated parishioner of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and strove to be a friend to everyone she met. While she will be missed by her loved ones, her life was well lived, and she departed with no regrets.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the March of Dimes or the Heritage Foundation.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 17, 2019