Lucy Fuller

Aliceville - Lucy Fuller, age 78, of Aliceville, AL passed away September 28, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charlie Wilson and Rev. Rodney Hedrick officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the graveside.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Delin Fuller; her parents; two sisters, Jean and Opal and two brothers, Ed and James.

Survivors include her sons, Tony Fuller (Patti) and Drew Fuller (Daunn); two sisters, Ruby Farmer (Jimmy) and Mildred Garmany and grandchildren, Tate Fuller Wilson (Kemper), Dakotah Fuller and Zoe Fuller.

Lucy was born June 25, 1942 in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Lawra Andrew Watts and Gyrtle McCormick Watts. She was a homemaker and a member of New Life Worship Center in Gordo.



