|
|
MOODY - Lucy Maiben Locklin Montgomery, age 76, of Moody, Ala., passed away April 8, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama surrounded by family. She fought a fast and courageous battle against cancer, keeping her faith, love of family and friends and wonderful sense of humor through her final days.
She was born in Monroeville, Ala. on April 20, 1942 to the late Charles and Lucy (King) Locklin. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like gardening, cooking and sewing for family and friends. Her neighbors and Bunko group were very special to her. She was an avid reader and passed on her love of reading to her children. She especially loved her role as Gaga and never said no to anything that involved her grandchildren. Lucy was a selfless, caring person always willing to help others. Those who knew her are forever blessed.
She was the loving and devoted mother of Mimi Montgomery (Laurent Gouon), Charles Albert Montgomery and Laurie Rogers (Darryl); the adored Gaga of Cole Brock IV, Lucy Rogers and Max Rogers; and beloved sister of Betty Hrisak, Mary Moore (Danny) Jacobs, LW (Gloria) Locklin and Barbara Anne (Bob) Bowling. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and her faithful pet, Otis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles W. Locklin, Jr. and Richard Locklin; and infant sister, Irene Locklin.
A private burial service will be held in Monroeville with a Celebration of Life at the Rogers' home at 2928 North Hampton Dr., Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
The family thanks the wonderful nurses and caretakers at HOWA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2019