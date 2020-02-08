|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Lucy Stallworth Kubiszyn, age 84, died peacefully on February 6, 2020, in her home and surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Baytown, Texas, Lucy attended Baylor University for two years and then, on a whim, transferred to the University of Alabama in 1956. There she met star athlete and love of her life Jack Kubiszyn, whom she married her senior year. They traveled the world while Jack played professional baseball but eventually they made Tuscaloosa, Alabama, their home.
Lucy was devoted to faith and family and was blessed with a caring husband, five children and fifteen grandchildren, whom she considered the light of her life. An extrovert and lover of people, Lucy's family reached beyond the borders of her home. She cultivated a second family at Shelton State Community College, where she served as their Director of Public Relations for twenty-two years. During this time, she received multiple state and national awards for marketing and public relations and helped found and direct the Shelton State Foundation. She was also actively involved in Junior League of Tuscaloosa, Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Tuscaloosa Preservation Society, the Republican Women of Tuscaloosa, and Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
It was upon retirement that Lucy lived most deeply. She even said, "I find there are not enough hours in one day to accomplish all I hope to do." She used her golden years to attend countless birthday parties and ball games, cheer on her loved ones, self-publish her memoir Tie a Knot in Your Coattail for her grandchildren and write her husband's biography A Star Fell on Alabama. She demonstrated a heroic inner strength through two bouts of cancer and then again during her last years on earth, where she lived each day in faithful trust with patience, resiliency, and dignity. Lucy's warmth and magnetic personality made everyone she met feel special. She lived, listened, and loved well.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jack Kubiszyn; four daughters, Mary Kathryn Gerkin (Peter), Dana Wolter (Danny), Kari Kampakis (Harry) and Krissie Allen (Wendell); one son, Jack Kubiszyn (Margaret); and fifteen grandchildren, Mary Grace Gerkin; John David and Daniel Kubiszyn; Lucy, Ellie and Ann Wolter; Ella, Sophie, Marie Claire, and Camille Kampakis; and Caroline, Sarah, Ben, Cecilia and Mae Allen.
The family would also like to thank her devoted caregivers, Natasha Gibson and Renee Williams and the loving staff at Encompass Health and Hospice.
Lucy's life will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa. A rosary will be said at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at noon and a reception/visitation afterwards in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Community Foundation of West Alabama, in care of the Lucy Stallworth Kubiszyn Memorial Scholarship at Shelton State Community College, 700 Energy Center Blvd #406, Northport, Alabama, 35473.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020