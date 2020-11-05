Lucy Wanda McBride Johnson

Lucy Wanda McBride Johnson was born on January 22, 1941, in Tuscaloosa, AL, and died at the age of 79 in her Tuscaloosa home on October 13, 2020, with her husband of 61 years at her side.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, E.E. McBride and Lucille Clements McBride of Tuscaloosa, AL, and a grandchild, Maya McBride Denholtz, of Brooklyn, NY.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Marion Johnson, Jr., and her beloved sister, Edwina McBride of Mount Jewett, Pennsylvania.

She leaves behind her five children and their spouses: Rhonda Johnson-Denholtz of Fort Myers, FL (David); Edward Lee Johnson of Tuscaloosa, (Yvette); Amy Johnson Sherwood of Tuscaloosa (Eddie); Anthony Boggs Johnson of Centreville, AL (Megan); and Andrew McBride Johnson of Atlanta, GA (Jamie). Her nephew, Eben MacFarlane, lives in Philadelphia, PA, and Santa Fe, NM.

She gave the world twelve grandchildren — William Farthing Sherwood of Austin, TX (Ashley); Victoria Ashton Sherwood of Brooklyn, NY; Lucy Emma Denholtz of New York, NY; Samuel Henry Denholtz of Brooklyn, NY; Mason Marion Johnson of Tuscaloosa; Madison Ellen Johnson Taylor (Curtis) of Tuscaloosa; Forest McBride Johnson of Mobile, AL; Drew Alise Johnson of Atlanta, GA; Parker McBride Johnson of Atlanta, GA; Kaitlyn Faith Johnson of Tuscaloosa; Abigail Louise Johnson of Tuscaloosa; Charlotte Marion "Charlie" Johnson of Centreville—and one great granddaughter, Story Lane Taylor, of Tuscaloosa.

Pastor and friend Mike Skelton officiated at the family graveside service on Friday, October 16th, at Memory Hill Gardens, where Lucy was laid to rest next to her parents, after a family viewing at Memory Chapel Funeral Home earlier that day.

She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1959 and later, as a busy full-time mother, from Shelton State's Licensed Practical Nurse program. She was a beloved nurse in the medical community in Tuscaloosa, with a special love of working with children. Hundreds of young Tuscaloosans grew up with "Miss Lucy" in Dr. Reese and Dr. Farmer's offices. From an early age, she was a talented seamstress. She took special joy in watching the bluebirds on the hill where she lived for most of her life. Lucy Johnson was a member of Alberta United Methodist Church, and a volunteer at West Alabama Hospice. Her beautiful smile will shine forever in the souls she nourished and loved.



