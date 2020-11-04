Ludwig (Lou) Bauer
Echola - Ludwig (Lou) Bauer, 87 died November 3, 2020 at his home in Echola, AL.
He was born May 26, 1933 to Leopold and Anna Bauer of Wurzburg Germany. He was a master craftsman for Montgomery Woodworks.
Mr. Bauer is survived by his wife Bertha Bauer; son, Jimmy Bauer (Wendy); son, Charles Bauer (Kathy); daughter, Kathy Jones (Kenneth); 8 loving grandchildren and 6 great grand children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leopold and Anna Bauer; son Samuel Lou Bauer; grandson Eric Bauer; sister Mariana Schmidt.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Jones, Logan Bauer, Derek Ashby, Wesley Simmons, Chad Owens and Scott Hobson.
Pastor George Shaddix to officiate service.
Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dunn's Creek Baptist Church with a graveside service at 11:00 AM in the church cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, face mask required.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.