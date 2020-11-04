1/
Ludwig (Lou) Bauer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ludwig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ludwig (Lou) Bauer
Echola - Ludwig (Lou) Bauer, 87 died November 3, 2020 at his home in Echola, AL.
He was born May 26, 1933 to Leopold and Anna Bauer of Wurzburg Germany. He was a master craftsman for Montgomery Woodworks.
Mr. Bauer is survived by his wife Bertha Bauer; son, Jimmy Bauer (Wendy); son, Charles Bauer (Kathy); daughter, Kathy Jones (Kenneth); 8 loving grandchildren and 6 great grand children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leopold and Anna Bauer; son Samuel Lou Bauer; grandson Eric Bauer; sister Mariana Schmidt.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Jones, Logan Bauer, Derek Ashby, Wesley Simmons, Chad Owens and Scott Hobson.
Pastor George Shaddix to officiate service.
Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dunn's Creek Baptist Church with a graveside service at 11:00 AM in the church cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, face mask required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dunn's Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dunn's Creek Baptist Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved